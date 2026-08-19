Cigar Page bundles a 5-cigar box of Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real Ultimate Toros with a Vertigo torch lighter for $32 via coupon code "DNRJVERT5". It's billed as beating the best pricing elsewhere on the web, and shipping is free. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real Toro cigars (6" x 54)
- 92-rated cigar with Nicaraguan and Dominican long fillers
- Connecticut-Ecuador wrapper
- Includes 1 Vertigo Gator Romeo y Julieta branded lighter
- Lighter features a single flame, wind-resistant, single-action ignition, and a retractable cigar punch
This can of 8 cigars from Cigar Page is $35 via code "DNMCRIZZ3", down from $104.22. It includes two each of four different toro and torpedo cigars from Rocky Patel and Oliva, all individually rated 92 or higher. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 24. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Can of 8 cigars total
- 2 Rocky Patel Royale Toro, 6.5" x 54, rated 94
- 2 Oliva Serie O Toro, 6" x 50, rated 94
- 2 Rocky Patel Vintage 2003 Cameroon Toro, 6.5" x 52, rated 93
- 2 Oliva Master Blends III Torpedo, 6" x 52, rated 92
Cigar Page offers the Mighty Mighty Mellows 10-Cigar Sampler for $42 in-cart after coupon code "DNMMM10". That's $98 off and the best price we could find. Shipping is free. Coupon expires July 28. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 10 cigars total
- 5 Montecristo White Series Toro cigars, 6" x 54 ring gauge
- 1 La Palina 1896 Connecticut box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Florida Man box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Penn Std Gold Standard box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Pirate's Gold and 1 Padilla Cava box-press Gordo, both 6" x 60 ring gauge
Cigar Page bundles this 10-cigar Oliva Gordo Gang Sampler at $37 via code "DNGG10", down from $117. The set spans full-size 6" x 60 cigars alongside smaller 4" x 60 Nub-style options, including the 95-rated Oliva Serie V Double Toro and the 92-rated Oliva Connecticut Reserve. Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 10 cigars, one of each blend
- All cigars sized 6" x 60 or 4" x 60
- Includes Oliva Serie O Maduro Double Toro, rated 90
- Includes Oliva Serie V Double Toro, rated 95
- Includes Oliva Connecticut Reserve Double Toro, rated 92
- Includes Cain F 660, Free Will by Oliva, Nub, and Cain Nub varieties
CigarPage offers the Nub/Cain Prime Intro Sampler for $22 when you apply coupon code "DNNCP22" at checkout. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. This sampler lets you try a selection of Nub and Cain cigars at one of the best prices we've found. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 cigars total, 1 of each blend
- Nub Connecticut 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
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