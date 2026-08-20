Here you'll find deals on hundreds of Rolex watches. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 10% off. Many listings priced $2,000 or more automatically qualify for third-party authentication before shipping. That authentication includes a multi-point physical inspection and expedited delivery with signature confirmation, all at no extra cost on eligible watches. Coupon ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Black Friday Sale takes 20% off or more on men's watches from brands like Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, and Seiko. Styles range from automatic and chronograph watches to divers, with stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. We've pictured the Stuhrling Men's Statesman 4070 Watch for $129 (over $600 elsewhere). Shop Now at Macy's
- Styles from Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and Stuhrling
- Includes chronograph, automatic, and diver watch styles
- Stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options available
- Case sizes ranging from about 39mm to 46mm
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register