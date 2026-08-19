Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company