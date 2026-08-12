This 30-pack of Ribub dishwasher cleaner tablets is $8, down from $17.80. To get this deal, clip the 50% coupon on the product page. Each tablet is pre-measured and formulated with tea tree oil to help cut down on limescale, grease, and odors in hard-to-reach parts like spray arms, filters, and drains. The septic-safe formula makes it suitable for regular household use, and one pack can last up to a year with monthly use. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon