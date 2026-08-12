This Revelle REV25 violin outfit is $200 off at Sweetwater, dropping the price to $499.99 from its regular $699.99. The set includes a full-size violin with a spruce top and flamed maple back and sides, along with a carbon composite bow, rosin, strings, and a case. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Full-size 4/4 violin with solid-wood construction
- Spruce top with flamed maple back and sides
- Ebony fingerboard and ebony fittings
- Despiau bridge and Wittner Ultra tailpiece
- Includes carbon composite bow, rosin, and strings
- Comes with a molded plastic case
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Expires 9/30/2026
Published 22 min ago
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
Sweetwater's Camera & Creator Sale covers a wide mix of gear, from mirrorless cameras to studio mixers and headphones. The Sony Alpha 7 IV Mirrorless Camera Body is $500 off at $1,998, and the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX Mirrorless Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm lens also drops $500 to $1,997.99. Beyond cameras, the sale extends to lenses, PTZ systems, audio mixers, and headphones from brands like Canon, DJI, and Yamaha. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Mirrorless and cinema cameras from Sony, Canon, and Panasonic
- Camera lenses, PTZ cameras, and video accessories
- Studio mixers, recorders, and audio interfaces
- Headphones and broadcast microphones
- Gimbals and portable creator cameras from DJI
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
Buying the Orange Super Crush 100 head and matching 4x12 cabinet together brings the price to $1,299, down from $1,411.99 when purchased separately. You'd pay $99 more at Guitar Center. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 100-watt solid-state amplifier head
- 2-channel JFET preamp with 4 stages of gain
- Passive 3-band EQ and CabSim speaker emulation
- Fully buffered effects loop and built-in reverb
- 240-watt, 16-ohm, 4x12" speaker cabinet
- Cabinet built with 18mm birch plywood and Voice of the World speakers
This Yamaha classical guitar bundle costs $189. That's $38 off. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Yamaha CGS102AII 1/2-scale nylon-string classical acoustic guitar
- 21" scale length designed for beginner and smaller-handed players
- Built with spruce, rosewood, and other traditional tonewoods
- D'Addario Eclipse rechargeable clip-on chromatic tuner included
- Gator Frameworks tubular guitar stand included
- D'Addario medium guitar pick variety 7-pack included
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