At eBay, get the Renogy 200W 24V Monocrystalline Off-Grid Solar Panel for $119.99 with promo code "BRANDS20". It's the best price we could find by $60. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- 200W maximum power output at 24V
- 20.7% module efficiency
- Rigid monocrystalline panel design
- Measures 49.7" x 30.1" x 1.2" and weighs 23.4 lb.
- Operating temperature range of -40°F to 185°F
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 36 min ago
Verified 23 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This EcoFlow Power Hat drops to $59 with promo code "BRANDS20", down from $139. It includes a solar panel built into the brim that charges devices through USB-A and USB-C ports, along with UPF 50+ sun protection and IP65 water resistance. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Built-in solar panel charges devices via USB-A and USB-C ports
- UPF 50+ rated wide brim for UV sun protection
- IP65 rated for water and dust resistance
- Weighs 13 oz.
- Fits sizes Large to X-Large, 23.2" to 24" in circumference
A compact 60W solar panel with USB output, useful for keeping devices charged while camping or off-grid. It's about $55 less than a similar one at Amazon. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 60W foldable monocrystalline solar panel
- Up to 21% power conversion efficiency
- Flexible design for portable use
- Suitable for charging mobile devices
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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