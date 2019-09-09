New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $400
free shipping

That's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $300 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Available in Orchid Gray
  • Model: SM-G950U
