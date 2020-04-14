Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid Stand Mixer Food Grinder Attachment
$30 $40
free shipping

It's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although you'll pay at least $40 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
  • A 6-month replacement warranty applies through KitchenAid.
Features
  • includes stomper, coarse and fine plates for grinding meat, and wrench
  • Model: FGA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register