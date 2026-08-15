Today only, you can get a refurbished version of the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $200. This model typically retails for around $500 new, so it's a great price for the same nugget ice maker. You'd also pay $29 more for a refurb at Amazon today. This exact model earned an Evergreen Award from insights firm 4Sight after drawing more than 1,400 reviews in under a year, a pace the brand says outstripped its category by nearly sevenfold. It's pictured in stainless steel and backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Produces up to 38 lb. of nugget ice per day
- Makes up to 1.6 lb. of ice per hour and holds up to 3 lb. at a time
- Built-in WiFi with SmartHQ app support and voice control via Alexa and Google
- Automatic cleaning system that sanitizes and descales the machine
- Refurbished with a 90-day Woot limited warranty
- Stainless steel finish
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Expires in 20 hr
Published 19 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
Woot's kitchen appliance sale covers a wide mix of countertop gear, from a KRUPS 8-cup drip coffee maker at $69.99 to a Kalorik 26-quart air fryer oven at $94.99. Discounts across the sale run up to 70% off reference prices, with items spanning espresso machines, juicers, slow cookers, and food processors from brands like Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and espresso machines included
- Slow cookers, food processors, and juicers included
- Waffle makers, toasters, and griddles included
- Brands include KRUPS, Kalorik, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and Paris Hilton
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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