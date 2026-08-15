Today only, you can get a refurbished version of the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $200. This model typically retails for around $500 new, so it's a great price for the same nugget ice maker. You'd also pay $29 more for a refurb at Amazon today. This exact model earned an Evergreen Award from insights firm 4Sight after drawing more than 1,400 reviews in under a year, a pace the brand says outstripped its category by nearly sevenfold. It's pictured in stainless steel and backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company