eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Kit
$144 $180
free shipping

That's $16 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find for a new one by $35. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this deal.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year DeWalt warranty applies.
Features
  • DCD777 20-volt max compact brushless drill/driver
  • DCF787 20-volt max compact brushless 1/4" impact driver
  • 2 20-volt max Li-ion battery packs with charger
  • Kit bag
  • Model: DCK277C2R
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
