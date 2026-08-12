This restored Apple Watch Series 9 is $124 off the regular price at Walmart, bringing it below Amazon's all-time low of $249. It includes health features like ECG and temperature sensing, along with safety tools such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection. Buy Now at Walmart
- 41mm Starlight aluminum case with GPS
- Includes a 1m Apple Watch magnetic fast charger
- Always-On Retina display reaching up to 3000 nits
- ECG, heart rate notifications, and temperature sensing
- Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection
- Water-resistant to 100m and swimproof
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Apple Watch Series 7 is in good refurbished condition and comes with a one-year warranty. That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16 and the lowest price we've seen for it. Buy Now at eBay
- 45mm aluminum case with GPS + Cellular connectivity
- 32GB storage capacity
- Rubber band included
- Always-on Retina display with crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance
- Runs on WatchOS, compatible with Apple iOS
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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