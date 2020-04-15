Open Offer in New Tab
MegaMacs · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,075
free shipping

That's $344 less than what you'd pay for a new model elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MegaMacs

  • This is the model they dropped the price on to match or beat the Mac of All Trades.
  • In Space Gray or Silver.
  • Click here for Silver model.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS (Sierra)
  • Model: MPXV2LL/A
