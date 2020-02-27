Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis 6" 4GB WiFi E-Reader
$80
free shipping

It's $10 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies.
Features
  • 6" 300 ppi high-resolution display
  • adaptive front light
  • leather charging cover
  • Model: 53003651
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
