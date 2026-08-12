RedPocket discounts its annual plans across all three tiers: the Essentials plan drops from $120 to $80 for the first year, saving $40 and effectively giving you four months free; the Plus plan falls from $240 to $180, saving $60 and giving you three months free; and the Premium plan drops from $360 to $300, saving $60 and giving you two months free.
Monthly options are also discounted, with Plus priced at $10 for the first month instead of $20, and Premium at $15 for the first month instead of $30. Shop Now at Red Pocket
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Published 26 min ago
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Slim cardholders that work with MagSafe are still a fairly niche category, and Ridge is one of the more recognized names in minimalist wallet design. At $27, that's $22 off the $49 list price. My Buy Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Secure MagSafe magnetic attachment
- Slim minimalist design eliminates pocket bulk
- Easy access to essential cards
- Extra-strong magnets for reliable hold
- Consolidates phone and wallet for convenience
Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
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