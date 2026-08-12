RedPocket discounts its annual plans across all three tiers: the Essentials plan drops from $120 to $80 for the first year, saving $40 and effectively giving you four months free; the Plus plan falls from $240 to $180, saving $60 and giving you three months free; and the Premium plan drops from $360 to $300, saving $60 and giving you two months free.

Monthly options are also discounted, with Plus priced at $10 for the first month instead of $20, and Premium at $15 for the first month instead of $30. Shop Now at Red Pocket