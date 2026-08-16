Woot's Razer and More Gaming Deals sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, including keyboards, mice, headsets, and streaming equipment. Plus, coupon code "WOOTGAMING" takes an extra $5 off. After discount, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard is marked down to $64.99, a 72% discount, while the Razer Kraken V4 X Gaming Headset in the My Melody Edition drops to $24.99, 73% off. Brands in the mix include Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair, Glorious, and EPOS, with some items listed as refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coupon ends August 25 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets from Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair, and Glorious
- Wireless and wired gaming mice starting under $30
- Mechanical and analog gaming keyboards discounted up to 72%
- Gaming headsets for PC, PS5, and Xbox included
- Streaming gear such as microphones and webcams also on sale
- Some items listed as refurbished or factory reconditioned
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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