Woot's Razer and More Gaming Deals sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, including keyboards, mice, headsets, and streaming equipment. Plus, coupon code "WOOTGAMING" takes an extra $5 off. After discount, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard is marked down to $64.99, a 72% discount, while the Razer Kraken V4 X Gaming Headset in the My Melody Edition drops to $24.99, 73% off. Brands in the mix include Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair, Glorious, and EPOS, with some items listed as refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coupon ends August 25 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company