Woot's End of Summer Pet Goodies sale covers a wide mix of dog and cat gear, from cat towers and scratching posts to automatic feeders and dog crates. A Truck & SUV Dog Back Seat Cover is discounted to $39, down from $138, while a KDSOM Self Cleaning Litter Box drops to $100 from $200. The sale spans beds, toys, feeders, training tools, and travel accessories for both cats and dogs. This deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company