Save $80 on RV bookings of $600 or more with code "DNAUG80". Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at RVshare
- RVshare is a peer to peer RV Marketplace.
- Promo codes apply to the rental price only – this does not include taxes, fees, upgrades, or insurance.
Use promo code "FRDU" to receive unlimited free miles on any size motorhome at participating North American Rental Centers for departures through October 31, 2026. Reserve with a fully refundable $300 deposit, and you can cancel up to seven days before departure with no penalty.
Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Shop Now at Cruise America
- Valid on all motorhome sizes
- Unlimited free miles at participating North American Rental Centers
- Departures through October 31, 2026
- Fully refundable $300 deposit
- Free cancellation up to seven days before departure
Use promo code "FRDM" to get 50% off the standard mileage rate on all motorhome sizes at Cruise America and Cruise Canada rental locations for departures from November 1, 2026, through October 31, 2027. Reserve with a fully refundable $300 deposit, and you can cancel up to seven days before departure with no penalty.
Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Shop Now at Cruise America
- 50% off the standard mileage rate
- Valid on all motorhome models
- Available at Cruise America and Cruise Canada rental locations
- Valid for departures November 1, 2026, through October 31, 2027
- Fully refundable $300 reservation deposit
- Free cancellation up to seven days before departure