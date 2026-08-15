For this weekend only, you can use the promo code "OUTAUG26" to cut an extra 25% off over 170 items in this Handpicked section in the REI Outlet. It stacks with discounts already as high as 50% on sunglasses, swimwear, sandals, and other summer essentials. This coupon is for everyone, and not just members (like many of REI's recent codes). Get free shipping over $60, otherwise it adds $8 (pickup is available at some locations, too). The coupon ends on August 16. Shop Now at REI