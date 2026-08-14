If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI