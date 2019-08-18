New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RLDED5098-UHD
