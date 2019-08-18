Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $370 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $459 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although most charge $380 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 3.2-Cubic Foot Two Door Mini Fridge in several colors (Black pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Televsion for $339.99 with free shipping. That is $460 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
