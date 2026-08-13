As part of today's daily deals, get deals on cordless tool kits, batteries, impact wrenches, saws, sanders, lights, fans, and more. Prices start at $51.30, with discounts of up to 66% off select RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and DEWALT tools and accessories. We've pictured the DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX 2-Tool Combo Kit for $192.60 ($86 savings). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Covers power tools, power tool kits, and hand tools & accessories
- Brands include RYOBI, Milwaukee, DEWALT, and RIDGID
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Free ship-to-store pickup and free delivery on eligible items
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Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Fixed Base Router and 5" Random Orbit Sander, which is $79 at The Home Depot, down from $158. Both tools run on the same RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery system, which includes over 300 compatible tools. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a compact fixed base router and a 5" random orbit sander
- Runs on RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries
- Compatible with over 300 ONE+ tools that use the same battery
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
This RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with a 1.5 Ah battery, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger, as well as a bonus Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit. It's all priced at $212, which is $58 less than what Amazon is currently charging for the kit without the bonus bit set. Shipping is free from Home Depot, too. The batteries and charger work with any Ryobi ONE+ 18V tool in the lineup. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a ONE+ 18V 6-tool combo kit
- Comes with a 1.5 Ah battery and a 4.0 Ah battery
- Includes a battery charger
- Includes a 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit
- Compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
As part of today's daily deals, get deals on hand tools, tool accessories, workwear, safety gear, blades, batteries, and more. Prices start at $7.17, with discounts of up to 61% off select Milwaukee, DEWALT, DIABLO, RYOBI, and other brands. We've pictured the Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact-Duty 1/2" PACKOUT Socket Set for $84.60 ($95 savings). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Covers power tools, power tool kits, and hand tools & accessories
- Cordless kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID
- Battery starter kits, combo kits, and tool-only options included
- Free delivery and free ship-to-store on eligible items
- Deals expire within 24 hours of listing
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
Home Depot's Special Values section for Werner covers a wide range of ladders and fall protection gear, from step ladders to extension and multi-position models. Prices span from a $10.98 steel roof bracket up to higher-end telescoping planks and combo kits, with several step ladders discounted by $30 to $40 off their regular prices. The lineup includes accessories like fall protection harnesses, roof anchors, and ladder covers alongside the core ladder selection. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Fiberglass and aluminum step ladders in multiple heights
- Extension ladders ranging from 16' to 28'
- Load capacities from 250 lb. to 375 lb. depending on model
- Includes fall protection gear like roof anchors, harnesses, and lifelines
- Multi-position and telescoping plank ladders included
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