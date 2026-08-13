This RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with a 1.5 Ah battery, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger, as well as a bonus Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit. It's all priced at $212, which is $58 less than what Amazon is currently charging for the kit without the bonus bit set. Shipping is free from Home Depot, too. The batteries and charger work with any Ryobi ONE+ 18V tool in the lineup. Buy Now at Home Depot