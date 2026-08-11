This PowerSmart mower is $175. That's a savings pof $105. It features a reinforced steel deck and a 144cc engine, with 5 cutting height positions ranging from 1.5" to 3.9" for lawn care precision. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 144cc engine with instant start
- 5 cutting height positions from 1.5" to 3.9"
- 18" cutting deck, suited for yards up to 1/3 acre
- Reinforced steel deck construction
- Foldable design for vertical storage
- Side discharge cutting style
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Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is now just $481 in the Best Buy clearance section. It's a massive drop from its $1,000 price tag in 2024. It's built for larger yards, handling lots up to 3/4 acre and slopes as steep as 35%. The GreenGuide app adds GPS tracking and scheduling, letting you manage mowing remotely, day or night. Shipping is free from Best Buy, too. Buy Now at Best Buy
- brushless motor
- 5 adjustable cutting heights
- IPX5 waterproof
- three pivoted cutting blades
Woot's Generators & Solar Power sale covers a wide range of backup power gear, from compact power banks to full-size gas and dual fuel generators. Some items, like the Runhood SOLARSERI100B Solar Panel, are marked down 76% off their reference price, while an Arkpax Titan Cold-Proof Power Station Bundle is 58% off. The sale spans solar panels, inverters, and power stations from brands like ACOPOWER, Green Power America, and Champion Power. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large solar generators
- Solar panels available in various wattages, including foldable and bifacial designs
- Gas, dual fuel, and tri fuel portable generators included
- Reference prices shown for comparison on most items
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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