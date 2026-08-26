Popeyes are offering a 12pc wings or 12pc tenders for $12. Offer is available for a limited time only. Buy Now at Popeyes
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Published 44 min ago
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As part of its recently expanded McValue range, McDonald's has two lunch and dinner meal deals available for $5: The McChicken Meal Deal and McDouble Meal Deal. You get a McDouble or McChicken burger, fries, four nuggets, and a small drink Buy Now at McDonald's
Outback Steakhouse's Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at $14.99 and includes a soup or salad, an entree such as the Bloomin' Burger or Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. Diners can upgrade to premium soups, salads, or entrées like a Center-Cut Sirloin or Half Rack of Ribs for an added cost. The deal is available for dine-in only, and prices may vary by location. Buy Now at Outback Steakhouse
Chipotle IQ lets shoppers play a free trivia game for a chance to win prizes like free burritos for a year, BOGO offers, free sides, and rewards points. There's no cost to enter, making it a no-risk way to snag potential Chipotle freebies. Shop Now at Chipotle
- Trivia game based on Chipotle knowledge
- Chance to win free burritos for a year
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As advertised on their Facebook, while supplies last, you can get a free DoorDash pizza bag with promo code "GETDOUGH". Simply click on this link. Only one redemption per customer's allowed. Shop Now at DoorDash
At Popeyes, get two sandwiches and fries for $12. It's available online or via the app only though. Buy Now at Popeyes
AT Popeyes, get a 4-piece signature chicken, with regular side, for just $10. Buy Now at Popeyes
For $9.99, get the Popeyes Tender Meal. It includes a 4pc tenders, regular sides, regular drink, and biscuit. Buy Now at Popeyes
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