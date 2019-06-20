New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$15 $30
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Polsen HPC-A30 Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones in Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 50mm drivers
- 18Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 1/4" adapter
- Model: HPC-A30
Details
Expires 6/20/2019
Sign In or Register