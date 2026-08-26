This Pokémon First Partner Illustration Collection Series 2 pack drops to just $29.44 with the promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8". That's an $11 drop since we listed it two days ago and $11 cheaper than what Amazon currently charges for this set. It's also the best deal we've seen for it. The set includes a bonus sticker sheet featuring first partner Pokémon designs. Shipping is free and the deal ends on September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Celebrates the bond between Trainers and their first partner Pokémon from the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions
- Includes a sticker sheet featuring first partner Pokémon designs
- New, factory-sealed condition
- Part of the First Partner Illustration Collection Series 2
Update: The price has changed to $1.87 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This lot of 100 vintage baseball cards in sealed wax packs is $13.99, down from $15.95. Plus, it ships free. The cards span brands like Topps, Upper Deck, Donruss, Fleer, and Score. Buy Now at Walmart
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", to get this Pokemon TCG Series 2 First Partner Illustration Collection for $29. It's the best price we could find by $11. The set includes a bonus sticker sheet featuring first partner Pokémon from the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Woot's Pokemon and Magic The Gathering sale covers trading card packs, plush toys, and collectible figures. A 20" Squishmallows Chansey plush is $34, down from $55, while Magic: The Gathering card packs start at $35. Prime members get free shipping. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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