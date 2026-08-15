At $60, this is a good deal on the Philips WiFi Keypad Deadbolt today at Woot. Prime members would pay $25 more fort he same one at Amazon today (and non-members $50 more). This lock belongs to Philips's 4000 series, which the brand positions as its full-featured line with app-based remote access alongside fingerprint, PIN, and key entry. This ships for free for Amazon Prime members and the deal ends on August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Unlocks via fingerprint, PIN code, key, or smartphone app
- Built-in Wi-Fi with no separate hub required
- Stores up to 20 fingerprints with 0.3-second recognition
- Auto-lock feature locks the door after a set time
- Supports recurring, one-time, and temporary PIN codes
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
-
Expires 8/25/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
eBay's eufy Brand Outlet covers a wide range of smart home security gear, from solar-powered outdoor cameras to video doorbells and smart locks, with savings of up to 60% off. Even better, promo code "BRANDS20" takes an extra 20% off select items. (Some exclusions apply.) Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Sign In or Register