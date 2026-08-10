Amazon is running a spend $40, save $10 promotion across dozens of personal care items, including brands like Native, Irish Spring, Softsoap, Aquaphor, and Colgate. Shoppers can mix and match items such as Native deodorant sticks around $13 to $16 or Aquaphor healing ointment at $16.65 to reach the $40 threshold and unlock the discount. The range spans body wash, deodorant, skin care, and oral care, making it easy to stock up on everyday essentials from multiple categories at once. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
CeraVe is offering a free sample of its Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo directly through its website. Shoppers just need to fill out a short form to claim one. Shop Now at Cerave
Woot's Summer Glow Up sale spans several categories, including hair & beauty, fitness, and wardrobe items. Prime members also get free standard shipping on Woot orders during the event. This deal ends August 10. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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