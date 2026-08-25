The Perry Ellis Labor Day Sale covers dress shirts, polos, chinos, shorts, and sport coats, with discounts up to 75% off. A Tech Knit Open Collar Sweater Polo drops to $20 from $79.50, and an Untucked Slim Fit Total Stretch Banded Collar Shirt is $39, down from $89. Shirts and polos come in wrinkle-resistant and stretch fabrics across regular, slim, and very slim fits. Members receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Sale ends September 1. Shop Now at Perry Ellis
- Men's dress shirts with wrinkle-resistant and no-iron finishes
- Polos in performance knit fabrics
- Chinos and casual pants with Total Stretch fabric
- Available in regular, slim, and very slim fits
- Includes shorts, sweaters, belts, and sneakers
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
Lightweight and breathable, this shirt suits warm-weather wear or casual layering without feeling stiff. Apply coupon code "LOUVLHOY" for a savings of $10. It's available in several colors (Dark Gray pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable high-quality cotton linen fabric
- Shrink-resistant for long-term wear
- Cool lightweight design for summer comfort
- Versatile style pairs with casual or formal outfits
- Machine washable for easy care
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
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