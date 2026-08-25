The Perry Ellis Labor Day Sale covers dress shirts, polos, chinos, shorts, and sport coats, with discounts up to 75% off. A Tech Knit Open Collar Sweater Polo drops to $20 from $79.50, and an Untucked Slim Fit Total Stretch Banded Collar Shirt is $39, down from $89. Shirts and polos come in wrinkle-resistant and stretch fabrics across regular, slim, and very slim fits. Members receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Sale ends September 1. Shop Now at Perry Ellis