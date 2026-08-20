This Paper Mate Profile 8-pack is $4.89, down from $6.59 at Target. The set includes a mix of black, blue, and red ink pens with a soft comfort grip and retractable tip. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 8 retractable ballpoint pens
- 1.0mm medium point tip
- Soft contoured grip for comfortable writing
- Includes 4 black, 2 blue, and 2 red ink pens
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Published 6 min ago
Woot's The Office sale covers a wide mix of workspace gear, from desks and chairs to monitors and printers. A Furinno Econ Writing Desk drops to $24.99, down from $109.99, while a Samsung Business SH850 27" QHD monitor is $229.99, down from $625.95. The sale also spans printer toner, power strips, and general office supplies. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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