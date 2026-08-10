Get supplies from as low as 25 cents, laptops from $229.99, headphones from $9.99, and more. Get 25% off lunch bags and reusable water bottles when you buy any backpack via promo code "87140". Plus, shop at your local store to get a Sharpie S-Gel Pen 2-Pack for free with any purchase while supplies last. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples