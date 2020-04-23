Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 48 mins ago
Panasonic HomeHawk Outdoor Wireless Smart Home Security 2-Camera Kit
$150 $230
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Access point and two 720p cameras
  • Motion detection via PIR sensor and visual sensor
  • Two-way audio
  • Night vision
  • Model: KX-HN7002W
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
