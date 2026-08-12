PUMA's Back to School Sale cuts 50% off shoes and apparel across men's, women's, and kids' lines, with no code needed to get the discount. Sneakers like the Amplifier and Electro drop to around $35 to $41, while soccer cleats such as the FUTURE 8 Ultimate fall to $120. Kids' items are covered too, including MB.05 basketball shoes at $55 and graphic tees as low as $10. Plus, spend $100 and get an eligible backpack for $15. Orders of $60 or more get free shipping. Buy Now at PUMA