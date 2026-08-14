This PDP by DW Gravity Series 710T throne is $79.99 at Guitar Center, down from $99.99. It pairs a padded tractor-style seat with a double-braced base and tool-free height adjustment, giving drummers a lightweight yet durable seating option. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Padded tractor-style seat with double-stitched vinyl covering
- Sturdy double-braced base for stability
- Carriage bolt height adjustment for tool-free height changes
- Oversized anti-slip rubber feet for grip on any surface
- Lightweight construction for portability
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Guitar Center's Drum & Percussion Deals cover electronic and acoustic drum sets, cymbals, sticks, hardware, and hand percussion at discounts up to 30% off. (The banner says 25%, but we found deeper discounts within.) We've pictured the Yamaha Rydeen 5-Piece Shell Pack for $479.99 ($20 off). The sale also includes used, open-box, and clearance gear across brands like Zildjian, Pearl, and DW. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Electronic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Acoustic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Cymbals discounted up to 15% off
- Sticks & hardware discounted up to 30% off
- Hand percussion discounted up to 20% off
- Used, open-box, and clearance options included
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
This Fender Player II Stratocaster in Black is $679.99, down from $849.99 at Guitar Center. It's the best price we found by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Alder body with a gloss polyester finish
- Maple neck with a maple fingerboard and satin urethane back finish
- 22 medium-jumbo frets with a 9.5" fingerboard radius
- Three Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 2-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles
- 25.5" scale length and synthetic bone nut
This Orange County Drum & Percussion maple ash snare drum is $189.99 at Guitar Center, down from $239.99. It features a 7-ply maple and ash shell with die-cast hoops and comes equipped with Remo Ambassador drum heads. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 7-ply maple and ash shell construction
- 13" diameter with 7" depth
- Die-cast hoops for focused sound
- Fully adjustable throw-off and butt plate
- Coated Remo Ambassador snare-side head and clear Ambassador batter head
- Chrome-plated 80/20 offset lugs
Sign In or Register