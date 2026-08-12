As part of today's daily deals, get deals on lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, gazebos, and patio shade. Prices start at $29, with discounts of up to 63% off select outdoor power equipment and shade. We've pictured the Homelite 12V Lithium Cordless String Trimmer/Edger for $29 ($50 savings). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Patio dining sets, conversation sets, and sectionals from brands like Nuu Garden, XIZZI, and Halmuz
- Cordless outdoor power tools from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and Homelite, including mowers, trimmers, and blowers
- Battery-powered chainsaws, pole saws, and pressure washers with included batteries and chargers
- Outdoor gazebos and shade structures in various sizes
- Free store pickup and free delivery on eligible items
- Deals limited to 5 or 10 per order depending on item
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At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is now just $481 in the Best Buy clearance section. It's a massive drop from its $1,000 price tag in 2024. It's built for larger yards, handling lots up to 3/4 acre and slopes as steep as 35%. The GreenGuide app adds GPS tracking and scheduling, letting you manage mowing remotely, day or night. Shipping is free from Best Buy, too. Buy Now at Best Buy
- brushless motor
- 5 adjustable cutting heights
- IPX5 waterproof
- three pivoted cutting blades
Woot's Generators & Solar Power sale covers a wide range of backup power gear, from compact power banks to full-size gas and dual fuel generators. Some items, like the Runhood SOLARSERI100B Solar Panel, are marked down 76% off their reference price, while an Arkpax Titan Cold-Proof Power Station Bundle is 58% off. The sale spans solar panels, inverters, and power stations from brands like ACOPOWER, Green Power America, and Champion Power. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large solar generators
- Solar panels available in various wattages, including foldable and bifacial designs
- Gas, dual fuel, and tri fuel portable generators included
- Reference prices shown for comparison on most items
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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