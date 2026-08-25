At eBay, use promo code "8OFFAUGUST" to get this open-box Fitbit Inspire 3 for $46. That's $54 less than Best Buy's current price for a factory-sealed one. It's an open-box unit sold by Ingram Micro Refurbished, and includes heart rate tracking and stress management features. Coupon expires August 31. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this Garmin HRM-Fit Heart Rate Monitor for $75. It's the best price we could find by $75. It's designed specifically to clip onto medium- and high-support sports bras, and it tracks running form metrics like vertical oscillation and ground contact time in addition to heart rate. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip-on design for sports bras
- Accurate real-time heart rate and variability monitoring
- Captures detailed running dynamics for form improvement
- Tracks indoor pace and distance for treadmill workouts
- One-year battery life
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register