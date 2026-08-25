This Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $17.99 at Woot, sold as a new unit in brown box packaging. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It includes the Alexa Voice Remote with TV power and volume controls, plus access to live TV apps and over 300,000 free ad-supported movies and shows. Prime members get free standard shipping on the order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company