This Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $17.99 at Woot, sold as a new unit in brown box packaging. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It includes the Alexa Voice Remote with TV power and volume controls, plus access to live TV apps and over 300,000 free ad-supported movies and shows. Prime members get free standard shipping on the order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- New condition unit repackaged in a brown box
- 3rd generation Fire TV Stick with faster streaming performance
- Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls
- Supports Dolby Atmos audio on compatible titles
- Access to over 300,000 free ad-supported movies and TV episodes
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Expires 8/29/2026
Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At eBay, get this open-box vSeeBox V6 Plus 8K UHD Streaming Media Player for $290. It's the best deal we've seen for this model outside of refurbs. It supports 8K resolution output along with HDR10 and Dolby Digital sound, connecting over Wi-Fi or HDMI to most modern TVs. Buy Now at eBay
- Supports up to 8K Ultra High-Definition video output
- Connects via HDMI to most modern TVs and displays
- Wi-Fi connectivity built in
- Quad-core processor
- Supports HDR10 and Dolby Digital surround sound
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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