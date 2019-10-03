New
Open-Box Worx 8V Cordless Impact Screwdriver
$20 $50
free shipping

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

  • This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 3-position handle
  • LED light
  • #2 Phillips driving bit
  • 225 lbs. max torque
  • Model: WX270L
