eBay · 13 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
$190 $299
free shipping

That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
  • This item is new but missing the original packaging.
Features
  • 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Comments
