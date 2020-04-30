Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Best Buy
Take $85 off this range of Apple Watches for the lowest starting price we could find by $45. Shop Now at Costco
If you've been waiting to try a smart watch, these are great prices on a name brand and you have the time to experiment these days. Save on men's and women's Fossil smart watches including the latest generation, Generation 5 watches. Shop Now at Fossil
That's the $21 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest we could find by $21. Buy Now at Misfit
That's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
That's $32 off list and $2 cheaper per mask than buying them individually from the same seller. Buy Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
That's a low by $371 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for this in-stock elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
Even before you factor in the Apple Music subscription, that's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $600 less than buying a locked unit from Best Buy. Buy Now at Daily Steals
