eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Rockwell ShopSeries 18V Lithium Ion Drill Driver
$21 $25
free shipping

That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • Use code "PROREFURB" to get this discount.
  • A 3-year warranty is included.
Features
  • variable speed control up to 750 RPM
  • 3/8" keyless chuck
  • 120-lbs. of torque
  • Model: SS2811
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
