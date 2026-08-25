With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this open-box Pro Breeze Mini Portable Dehumidifier drops to $14.72. That's $28 under the cost a factory-sealed unit. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Basements and damp crawlspaces are where this one earns its keep, pulling moisture from spaces up to 5,000 square feet so you're not running a smaller unit nonstop. It's $70 off the $200 list price, bringing it down to $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- Removes 80 pints of moisture daily
- Covers up to 5000 square feet
- Features 1.72 gallon tank with continuous drain option
- Operates quietly at 42dB
- Includes four specialized humidity control modes
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the Vornado Votiv 4 Ultrasonic Humidifier to $17.99. You'd pay around double this price elsewhere. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- Up to 15 hours of continuous mist
- Covers rooms up to 300 sq. ft.
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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