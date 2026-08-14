At eBay, get this open-box Apple MacBook Neo A18 Pro 13" Laptop for $494. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It pairs 8GB of memory with 256GB of storage and a 13" Liquid Retina display, plus WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 6.0 for connectivity. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 13" 2408x1506 Liquid Retina Display
- 8GB Unified Memory; 256GB storage
Best Buy's Back to School sale covers MacBook Pro models in both 14" and 16" sizes, including newer configurations with the M5 and M5 Pro chips. One 14" model with the M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage is priced at $1,849, down from $1,999. A 16" model with the M5 Pro chip and 48GB of memory runs at $3,299, marked down from $3,599, showing the discount spans both entry-level and high-memory configurations. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes MacBook Pro 14" and 16" models
- Configurations with Apple M5 and M5 Pro chips
- Memory options from 16GB up to 48GB
- Storage options from 1TB up to 2TB SSD
- Available in Space Black finish
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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