Woot's office sale covers monitors, mesh Wi-Fi routers, and range extenders, with the D-Link Smart Mesh WiFi Router AC2600 down to $36.99 from $79.99. Wi-Fi range extenders start as low as $15.99, and larger monitors like the HP Series 5 Pro 34" curved display are also included at $364.99. The mix spans new, refurbished, and factory reconditioned items across networking and display gear. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/5/2026
Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
Woot's MSI Monitors sale covers a wide range of factory reconditioned displays, from a 22" FHD monitor at $59.99 up to a 49" DQHD curved QD-OLED monitor at $709.99. Gaming-focused QD-OLED models make up a large share of the lineup, alongside more basic productivity monitors for smaller budgets. Each model includes a 180-day MSI warranty. The sale runs through August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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