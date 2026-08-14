At Woot, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get this Oakland Living 6x4-Foot Green Metal Privacy Screen for $68. It's the best price we could find by $142. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this 14x10-Foot Wall Mounted Pergola for $309. It's the best price we've seen for a pergola of this size. Its steel frame is rated to withstand winds up to 50 mph and a snow load of 10 lb. per square foot, giving it a sturdier build than many wall-mounted gazebo covers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Steel frame with triangle supports rated to withstand winds up to 50 mph
- Supports a snow load of 10 lb. per square foot
- Polycarbonate roof blocks 99% of UV rays
- Provides 140 sq. ft. of shade
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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