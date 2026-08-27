At LA Police Gear, the OTB T-KOOL Low Tactical Boots are $49.99, down from $140. The boot combines a waterproof suede upper with a lightweight EVA midsole and a full-length plated sole for support under heavy loads. Buy Now at LA Police Gear
- Low-cut, low-visibility tactical boot design
- High abrasion rubber sole with reverse herringbone lugs for traction
- Lightweight EVA midsole for a running shoe-like feel
- Full-length plated midsole for added support carrying heavy loads
- Waterproof suede upper
- Round paracord laces and breathable mesh tongue
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Published 47 min ago
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At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection