A 14-piece set that includes a self-sharpening block, which handles the upkeep most people skip, suits anyone outfitting a kitchen on a budget. At $30, that's $100 off the $130 list price. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Walmart
- High carbon stainless steel
- Built-in sharpener
- Non-slip handles
- Dishwasher safe
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 7/30/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
Macy's offers the Henckels International Classic Christopher Kimball 3-Piece Collectors Cutlery Set for $34.96. You'd pay around $100 elsewhere. Star Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $39 or more (it's free to join). Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Macy's
- Includes a 4" paring knife, a 5.5" serrated utility knife, and a 7" cook's knife
Macy's offers the International Silver Kensington 51-Pc. Flatware Set for $39.99. That's an $8 low. Star Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 12th. Buy Now at Macy's
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics 8-Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set for $15. It's a great deal for a set of steak knives. The set includes 8 full tang, forged stainless steel knives with micro-serrated blades and triple-riveted handles. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Lenox Portola Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set at an all-time low price. It's also a $42 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each place setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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