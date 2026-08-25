With promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", this Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo drops to $72.89. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It swaps a traditional alarm for motion-based interaction, with a Button Mode available for a more standard wake-up experience. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Interactive alarm clock that responds to movement
- Button Mode offers a traditional alarm clock experience
This AcuRite weather station is $24 off the regular price of $59 at Amazon. It's at an all-time price low at Amazon. It combines indoor and outdoor sensors with a color display that shows temperature, humidity, barometric pressure trends, and moon phase data. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes indoor and outdoor temperature sensors
- Tracks humidity and barometric pressure trends
- Provides a 12-hour weather forecast
- Illuminated color LCD display with adjustable dimmer
- Shows moon phase and high/low temperature records
- Runs on 2 AA batteries (not included)
Update: The price has changed to $10.99 since this was originally published.
Amazon offers the TempPro Indoor Digital Hygrometer and Thermometer for $10.49. That's a $2 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Anyone who grills or roasts and tends to guess at doneness will get more consistent results with this, since it tracks internal temperature remotely instead of requiring you to cut into the meat or keep checking it. Apply coupon code "838BWUEV" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wireless app-based real-time temperature tracking
- Dual sensors monitor internal meat and ambient temperatures
- High-heat performance up to 572°F
- IP68 waterproof and dishwasher-safe stainless steel probe
- Quick-charging battery for long monitoring sessions
Small bedside clocks like this suit anyone who wants clear, glanceable numbers without a bright screen keeping them up at night, and Walmart has it for $10, about $6 off the usual $16 price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-purpose mirror and alarm clock design
- Adjustable three-level brightness with auto-dimming
- Voice-activated display wake
- Dual power system with battery backup
- Large 6.3-inch easy-to-read LED display
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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