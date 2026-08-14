The size 5 USMNT Nike Academy Soccer Ball is $22.99, down from $37. Plus, promo code "SCHOOL" gets free shipping on orders of $39 or more. The ball features debossed OmniSculpt grooves designed to reduce drag and improve flight accuracy. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed USMNT design
- Debossed OmniSculpt technology grooves reduce drag for truer flight
- Textured casing helps maintain ball control
- High-contrast details for easier tracking during play
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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