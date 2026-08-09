Fanatics has thousands of autographed items on offer, including WWE photographs, signed footballs and baseballs, jerseys, and memorabilia from other major sports. Prices range widely, from an $9.99 clearance photograph of Santos Escobar to a $15,000 framed collage of U.S. Presidents and First Ladies autographs. Several clearance pieces, like a Brady Tkachuk autographed mini helmet at $40 down from $100, offer notable markdowns. All orders over $39 ship free with the coupon "SCHOOL", too. That code expires on August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics