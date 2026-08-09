At Fanatics, this Sophie Cunningham Indiana Fever T-shirt drops to $34 with promo code "SCHOOL", down from $42. The shirt features screen-printed graphics on both the front and back and ships free with the same code. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed WNBA merchandise
- Lightweight cotton fabric for a soft, breathable feel
- Screen-printed name and number graphics on the front and back
- Standard, relaxed fit
- Available in sizes S through 2XL
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt pack is down to just $9.45, which is Amazon's lowest-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each medium-weight, 100% cotton tee has ribbed cuffs. The pack is available up to 5XL. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% cotton construction on solid colors
- Medium-weight fabric with no stretch
- Ribbed cuffs
- Pull-on closure
- Available in men's sizing up to 5XL
With promo code "FIRSTBELL20", this adidas Workout Essentials FeelReady T-Shirt drops to $6.40. It's a great price for an adidas men's tee. Coupon ends August 9. Buy Now at eBay
This 3-pack of H&M cotton T-shirts is $19 at Nordstrom, which works out at about $6 per shirt. The pack will even ship for free. It's a good deal if you're stocking up on 100% cotton tees, all in. The shirts are made from cotton jersey and are machine washable. The deal ends on August 9. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Set of three T-shirts
- Made from lightweight cotton jersey
- Round, rib-trimmed neckline
- Straight-cut hem
- Regular fit, short sleeve
- 100% cotton, machine washable
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has thousands of autographed items on offer, including WWE photographs, signed footballs and baseballs, jerseys, and memorabilia from other major sports. Prices range widely, from an $9.99 clearance photograph of Santos Escobar to a $15,000 framed collage of U.S. Presidents and First Ladies autographs. Several clearance pieces, like a Brady Tkachuk autographed mini helmet at $40 down from $100, offer notable markdowns. All orders over $39 ship free with the coupon "SCHOOL", too. That code expires on August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Autographed photographs, jerseys, footballs, and mini helmets across WWE, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL
- Signed items from stars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Nick Kurtz
- Framing options available on select photographs
- Clearance items marked down from original prices
During their Back to School sale, Fanatics has thousands of hats, caps, and visors on sale up to 74% off. Promo code "SCHOOL" can get 20% off select styles and free shipping with orders of $39 or more. Some exclusions may apply. The coupon code expires August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes Nike caps and bucket hats
- Officially licensed team merchandise
- Multiple styles and team logos available
- Clearance and sale pricing across the Nike hat selection
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