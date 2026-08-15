Ending today, the Nike promo code "DAYONE" cuts the price of these Nike Revolution 7 running shoes to $36.72. It's another $3 drop since our mention from two weeks ago, and half the price of what you'd pay for them at some other stores today. Shipping is free over $50 for members (it's free to join) They're made with at least 20% recycled content by weight. Buy Now at Nike