Use promo code "DAYONE" to drop the price of the Nike Men's NikeCourt Heritage Tennis Jacket in Chile Red to $43.48 for a $52 savings. Nike Members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 15th. Buy Now at Nike
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
With promo code "DAYONE", these Nike Promina walking shoes drop to $32, down from $65 at Nike. The shoe's tall foam midsole and rocker outsole are designed for extra cushioning, and it's available in regular and extra wide fit. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at Nike
- Tall foam midsole for extra cushioning
- Grooved rocker outsole for a smooth walking motion
- Made with at least 20% recycled content by weight
- Available in regular and extra wide fit
As part of Nike's Back to School Sale, you'll find deals on a large selection of Nike men's shoes. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. Coupon expires August 15. Shop Now at Nike
An extra 25% off with promo code "DAYONE" can be applied to drop the price to $67. That makes for a total savings of $43 off. Most of styles are going for the full $110. Buy Now at Nike
- Open-hole mesh upper for breathability
- Cushlon 3.0 foam cushioning with increased stack height vs. the Winflo 11
- Widened toe box for a roomier forefoot fit
At Nike, you'll find deals on a large selection of men's slides. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order, dropping the starting price to $21.73. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Nike members. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Nike
Sign In or Register